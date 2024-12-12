Flick Hygiene to lead termite baiting

The Coalition Government, in collaboration with Flick Hygiene PTE Ltd, is implementing a ground-breaking initiative to combat termite infestations affecting households in the Western Division.

Through this partnership, 1,000 homes are set to receive ground baiting systems aimed at eliminating termite colonies and reducing the threat to residential properties.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, says this program is critical in addressing termite infestations.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have seen some of the results of the Baiting Programme being undertaken at Lautoka, and we are quite impressed with what we have seen. Of course, there is a lot of evidence that the Baiting Programme is effectively working in the control of termite infestation particularly among residential dwellers in Lautoka.”

Tubuna reaffirms the government’s commitment to providing resources to support affected families and control the infestation of termites.

Flick Hygiene Director of Administration, David Chand, says they have made some progress since the program started.

“We have done 349 out of that 347 homes. A 327-home list has been provided to us. Now we are still waiting for another 226 homes list to be provided to us, and that will make up the entire 1,000 homes that we have been tasked with presenting termite services to.”

The termite baiting program reflects the government’s proactive approach to addressing pressing community challenges and protecting residential properties in vulnerable areas.