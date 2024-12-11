MSAF hunts for money to remove derelict vessels

[File Photo]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji lacks the financial resources to remove the 34 derelict vessels scattered across Suva Harbour.

MSAF Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki says the authority is seeking external support to have the vessels either scuttled or scrapped.

Cawaki acknowledged that many of the vessel owners, particularly those of fishing vessels, abandoned their ships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

He stated that the 34 derelict vessels in Suva Harbour are either partially submerged or stranded on reefs.

He says the cost of removing these vessels was supposed to be the responsibility of the boat owners. However, with many owners abandoning their vessels, MSAF is left with no choice but to seek funding.

He says this operation is estimated to cost over $1 million.

“For the 34 vessels in Suva, to scuttle them—that is, to sink the vessels—costs about $40,000 per vessel. With these 34, it comes to about $1.3 million.”

Cawaki added that MSAF is currently trying to contact the vessel owners to seek their approval for the work.

He adds that in the event this effort proves unsuccessful, the removal will proceed once funding is secured.

MSAF is also exploring all legal avenues to ensure there are no future repercussions from similar situations.