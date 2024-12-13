18th PBD to strengthen diaspora engagement

[Source: Supplied]

India is expecting more than 7,500 international delegates for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event, which will be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha next year.

Chief Secretary to the Government of Odisha, Manoj Ahuja highlighted this while hosting the participants of the 79th Know Your India Program in Bhubaneswar.

Ahuja says the Bharatiya Divas, which is primarily intended for the Indian diaspora around the world, will provide a platform for them to return and discuss various issues.

He adds the event will not only showcase Indian culture and heritage but will also offer opportunities for delegations to discuss collaboration and foreign cooperation.

“I think it gives us a great opportunity to welcome the diaspora from all over the world. They can come back, experience the state, exchange ideas, and we look forward to learning a lot from them. As I mentioned, the arrangements we are making will ensure that their visit is both pleasurable and professionally enriching.”

The event is scheduled to take place from January 8th to 10th next year, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Odisha.

The theme for PBD 2025 is “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Vikshit Bharat.”