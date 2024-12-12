Carrey is back with ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

Jim Carrey has said in the past he was probably done with the “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise, but now says he has a good reason for changing his mind.

The actor spoke with the Associated Press at the UK premiere of “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” in which he has reprised his role as villain Dr. Robotnik.

Carrey was reminded that he had said in order to return he would need “a script written in gold ink by angels.”

Article continues after advertisement

Hard to tell if Carrey was joking or not, given he is known for his comedy.