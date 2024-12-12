Nataleira 7s to spice things up at tournament

This year’s R.C. Manubhau Nataleira 7s draws inspiration from former All Black Eric Rush, aiming to revolutionize Fiji’s local rugby 7s scene.

Tournament director Solo Finau envisions the event as a game-changer, fostering a new culture and style in the way 7s rugby is played in the country.

The competition was officially launched today in Suva marking its 31st edition.

Article continues after advertisement

Finau is in no doubt that the new concept will create a new culture and a new breed of players.

“With the new initiative that we have put into this competition, it is a way for them to show their talent, likewise the coaches need to go out of their box or to look outside the box and create new things so what I have put in here is the bonus point for the teams to play for.”

He stresses the importance of developing grassroots talent and lauds those who are behind the scenes to make it happen.

The competition begins next Thursday to Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.