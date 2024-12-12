Drugs, power and abuse: Women caught in the crossfire

Reports have emerged of women being subjected to violence, including forced sexual activity, as a result of drug-related activities by their intimate partners.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Coordinator Shamima Ali said that while the root cause of violence remains deeply rooted in patriarchy, an alarming rise in cases from Nadi and Suva points to a growing link between drugs and domestic abuse.

Ali revealed that some perpetrators are actively involved in drug trafficking, while others, under the influence of drugs, commit acts of violence against their partners.

According to the FWCC Coordinator, women who reported on their partners have stated that the situation is getting out of control, with violent partners often walking free.

“It’s all about the money. It’s either the guy is a pusher and violent, and what we’re hearing is that the police know him, and then so on and so forth. Then there’s the usual thing—they will not do anything because the pusher has a lot of money and a lot of influence. So, there are several cases of that.”

Ali stated that women have not been spared from violence by their partners who are drug users.

“What women are also reporting is the sexual violence, where some drugs disable men from ejaculating quickly, so they go on and on. This is marital rape. A lot of rapes are happening, and there’s ongoing sexual violence against women, which stems from the effects of these drugs on the users.”

Minister for Women and Children, Lynda Tabuya, acknowledges this as a growing concern and agrees it is happening in the country.

“We are seeing more cases of violence against women and girls related to drugs. Drug users are actually committing violence against women and girls, so it’s another reason to exacerbate violence within homes. It hasn’t always been there, but it’s just adding to the amount of violence that’s been happening.”

This disturbing trend highlights the intersection of substance abuse and violence, amplifying the risks faced by women in vulnerable situations. Addressing this requires a multi-faceted approach, including strengthened drug control measures, increased support for survivors, and community education to break cycles of abuse.