Fiji Hockey sets sights on next task

Following a successful outing at the Oceania Pacific Cup competition, the Fiji Women’s Hockey side now shifts their focus to another upcoming international tournament next year.

Coach Alison Southey says the national side will now open once again, where they will prepare for the upcoming Heritage Cup in April.

The New Zealand Heritage Hockey was created to support the growth and participation levels in the sport of hockey– with particular focus on underrepresented ethnic groups.

Southey adds they will be conducting camps, training sessions and trials over the next few months, in the lead-up to the tournament.

“The squad opens up again, we have the heritage cup which is in New Zealand, in April. So that opens up again, but that’s 11 aside and not five.”

Southey’s side managed to win both the Intercontinental and the Pacific Cup, during the Oceania Pacific Cup tournament in Suva.