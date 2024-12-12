We have to meet Kolinisau's standard: Matana

Captain Jerry Matana

It’s going to be a challenging festive season for the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side because they’ll have to meet coach Osea Kolinisau’s standard.

This is the view of captain Jerry Matana after arriving with the team and Fijiana 7s last night.

Matana says Kolinisau told them that statistics don’t lie and they’ll have to show the standard numbers at training when they resume camp to prepare for the Perth 7s in Australia next month.

The Taveuni man also says that they have to be consistent now following a top three finish in Dubai and Cape Town.

Fiji ended its 22 tournament winless run in Dubai after beating Spain in the final.

They won bronze a week later in Cape Town, South Africa.

Families, friends and fans welcomed the Fiji 7s and Fijiana 7s at Nadi International Airport last night.