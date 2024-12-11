Dina wins Franco-German Prize for Human Rights 2024

The work for inclusive representation must continue in every aspect of society to ensure that every individual’s human rights are upheld.

Ratu Eroni Ledua Dina echoed these sentiments last night in Suva when she became the first transgender Fijian to receive a distinguished human rights award from the French and German governments.

Ratu Eroni, an esteemed activist and LGBTQI rights advocate, was honored as one of the fourteen recipients of the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

Dina shared that representing so many individuals fighting for equality and human rights has been a profound honor.

“I love to work and not speak about the work, but the work needs to be done nonetheless. And I’m very grateful that you’re all here to recognize that work. I didn’t know it was good enough. But I’m very happy to see that the work must go on.”

Ratu Eroni reminded everyone of the need to continue advancing human rights, not just in the Pacific but across the globe.

French Ambassador Julie Le Sous commended Ratu Eroni for his instrumental work in promoting and advocating for LGBTQI rights and improving access to mental health support in Fiji. She noted that his efforts serve as a powerful message for all.

The French ambassador emphasized that the road to equality is long and filled with challenges but stressed the importance of LGBTQI voices, adding that everyone’s voice matters.

Dina highlighted that this year, for the first time, the Franco-German Prize focused on Women’s Rights and LGBTQI Rights, and Ratu Eroni Ledua Dina’s recognition showcased the region’s dedication to advancing human rights and equality for all.