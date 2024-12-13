Dauloloma returns to the ring: A shot at redemption

Fijian heavyweight boxer Semi Dauloloma known as "The Equalizer"

Fijian heavyweight boxer Semi Dauloloma, known as “The Equalizer,” is set to make a comeback in the ring after his license was suspended following an incident during his rematch against Fiji’s heavyweight champion, James Singh, earlier this year.

The highly anticipated bout, held earlier this year at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, was promoted by Bluewater Boxing and drew significant attention.

Reflecting on the opportunity, Dauloloma expressed gratitude and a commitment to improvement.

“I’m grateful to be given another opportunity to box, and I will really work on my discipline in the ring.”

However, Dauloloma’s performance was overshadowed by disciplinary issues that led to his suspension.

Now, he has a chance to rebuild his reputation. He will face Jonasa Kavika in the upcoming Bluewater Boxing Promotion event next year for the Leweniwaqa memorial title.

The Bluewater Boxing Promotion event is poised to kick off another exciting year for Fijian boxing fans.