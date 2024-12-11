DPM Gavoka praises George "Fiji" Veikoso

[Source: Bill Gavoka/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka has hinted that celebrated artist George “Fiji” Veikoso has exciting plans for Fiji in 2025.

Following the success of this year’s Homecoming Concert, Gavoka assured that his ministry would work closely with the artist and his team for next year.

He has urged stakeholders to come on board for support to deliver another bigger and more successful concert.

Gavoka praised George “Fiji” Veikoso for his vision and dedication, which culminated in the successful Homecoming Concert earlier this year.

Veikoso, a globally renowned Fijian artist, has long been celebrated for his contributions to Pacific music and culture.

The Homecoming Concert earlier this year was widely praised for uniting fans and highlighting Fijian artistry on a grand stage.