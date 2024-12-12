Man charged with baby’s death faces court

Sairusi Ceinaturaga

The Director of Public Prosecution’s Office has been given another 14 days to file full disclosures in the case of a 35-year-old man who allegedly caused the death of a one-year-old child in Cunningham in October this year.

Sairusi Ceinaturaga is charged with one count of murder, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of act to cause grievous harm.

The case was called before Justice Siainiu Fa’alogo Bull in the High Court in Suva this morning.

Appearing for the accused, Legal Aid Commission lawyer Rosalini Boseiwaqa did not object to the prosecution’s request.

It is alleged that Ceinaturaga hit the child with an aluminium cooking spoon, then hit the child’s head on a wall, before throwing him onto a mattress.

It is also alleged that he slapped the deceased child’s three-year-old brother and bit him on the face.

He allegedly assaulted his de facto partner also, the mother of the two children.

Police confirmed that medical officials alerted Totogo Police of the case after the child was pronounced dead at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The matter was referred to police as the victim had visible injuries, allegedly due to assault.

Police also said that the investigation revealed that the accused had also assaulted the victim’s three-year-old brother, who was found in the home with visible injuries.

The matter will be called again on February 6th next year.