Taboo hinders dialogue surrounding HIV

Progress has been made in raising awareness about HIV and AIDS but Fiji continues to face a barrier in the form of deep-rooted stigma surrounding the virus.

This pervasive taboo not only impacts individuals living with HIV but also hampers efforts to effectively prevent and treat the virus.

Twenty-three-year-old person living with HIV and advocate Mark Shaheel Lal recently shared his personal journey with the virus.

His story highlights the importance of breaking the stigma and fostering greater understanding and support for those living with HIV.

Lal emphasized the need for compassion and understanding when discussing HIV, reminding that at the core of every story is a person who deserves respect and empathy.

“When it comes to a sensitive topic like HIV, there needs to be more humanity”

Lal said that in Fiji, a society where traditional values strongly influence behavior, discussing topics like HIV, sexuality and health remains taboo, which should not be the issue.

“In a country like Fiji, we have this huge issue called a ‘tabu’ when it comes to HIV. It shouldn’t be a taboo. People should be able to speak out freely about it, share their experiences, and advocate for young people. We need to create a space where everyone feels safe to talk about HIV without fear of judgment. The stigma surrounding HIV only isolates individuals and prevents them from seeking the help and support they need. We should be focusing on ending the stigma and educating people so that no one has to suffer in silence.”

UNAIDS Country Director for Fiji and the Pacific Renata Ram acknowledges that such societal attitudes hinder the country’s ability to effectively address the HIV crisis.

“Advocates also help to tailor interventions to Fiji’s unique cultural and social context, ensuring they are inclusive and inspective.”

Ram also said that HIV advocates like Lal play a key role in developing strong leadership and driving community-led solutions, which form the foundation of the HIV response.

Recent data from the Fiji Medical Association reveals a concerning rise in HIV cases with reported numbers now surpassing 1,000 and approaching 1,500.

This increase further emphasizes the need for a change in societal attitudes and better access to prevention and treatment services.