UNICEF highlights need for early childhood development investment

UNICEF Pacific Representative Roshni Basu says investing in early childhood development is a cornerstone for building human capital and strengthening communities’ resilience to climate change, natural disasters, and other emergencies.

She highlighted this during the launch of the National Early Childhood Development Policy 2024-2028.

According to UNICEF, stunting rates have worsened compared to 20 years ago and under 5 mortality rate are static.

It says approximately eight percent five years of children and 78 percent of those between three and four are not attending ECE.

Basu says there is an urgent need for further investments to address persistent challenges, including stagnant child and neonatal mortality rates and the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.

“So the quality of a child’s experience makes that critical difference as their brains develop and that either provides a strong or a weak foundation for learning, health, and behavior throughout life. For children to achieve their full potential, as we believe is their human right, they need healthcare and nutrition. They need protection from harm and a sense of security.”

Basu says the policy highlights critical areas such as healthcare, nutrition, early learning, protection from harm, and responsive caregiving.

She says for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, including those living in poverty, facing discrimination, or living with disabilities, the policy seeks to bridge gaps in accessing essential services and opportunities.