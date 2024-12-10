Government faces allegations of human rights violations

The coalition government came under scrutiny today over allegations of human rights violations.

Speaking at the commemoration of International Human Rights Day in Suva, Chair of the Coalition of NGOs, Shamima Ali, claimed that, like previous administration, the coalition government has demonstrated a lack of commitment to human rights.

Addressing over 400 activists at the event, Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, acknowledged the concerns raised by civil society organizations assuring attendees that the government is committed to listening and addressing these issues.

Shamima Ali claims that freedom of expression is still under suppression and the coalition has failed to address this.

“We are also concerned that there continue to be government restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly through the arbitrary application of the Public Order Amendment Act, which should have been changed by now—two years into the new government that we all looked forward to.”

Ali further alleges that serious decisions in government are made unfairly, and women in leadership continue to be undermined.

“Nepotism and cronyism remain rife with each successive government, with party supporters being given positions with no regard for merit, diversity, and representation. Misogyny against certain women leaders is rampant, with wild sexism and online bullying.”

Responding to these comments, Lynda Tabuya acknowledged the concerns raised and called for dialogue to bring about the change needed.

“I can sit here and be told everything that we are doing wrong in government. I can take it, but I cannot assure that others in government will take it the same way as well. So I encourage you, with the kind of partnerships, to begin with dialogue and to build together because government cannot do it alone.”

The Minister then stressed that to address the many human rights violation concerns that have been raised, the government needs support from civil society organizations, traditional leaders, faith-based leaders, and a cross-sector approach to curb these issues.