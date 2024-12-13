HIV myths fuel risks

[Source: World Vision]

The misinterpretation of HIV and AIDS awareness messages could unconsciously encourage risky sexual behavior among youths, according to Fiji Medical Association President Dr. Alipate Vakamocea.

He said that accurate information was crucial to supporting early detection and effective treatment of HIV.

Dr. Vakamocea stated that while there is no cure for HIV, proper medication enables individuals to manage the virus and lead productive lives.

Article continues after advertisement



[Fiji Medical Association President Dr. Alipate Vakamocea]

However, he cautions that these medications only control the virus and do not eliminate it once contracted.

“There is no cure for HIV but there is treatment available and the treatment that is available can lower the viral load to the point that it is undetectable and once it is undetectable you can’t transmit it.”



Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu echoes the importance of early testing, emphasizing that the right medications are available for those who prioritize their health and check their status.



[Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu]

“To come out and get tested. Because a positive result is not a death sentence, as was previously known, right now, if you get treated, you’re able to survive, able to live a normal, productive life, as has been experienced by people living with HIV.”

UNAIDS Country Director for Fiji, Renata Ram reiterated prevention as the key strategy against HIV.

The Fiji Medical Association pointed out the need to dispel myths and misinformation about HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.



[UNAIDS Country Director for Fiji Renata Ram]

Dr. Vakamocea said it was imperative to empower individuals with accurate knowledge, enabling them to make informed decisions and protect themselves.

Experts agree that early testing, adherence to treatment, and public education remain critical in combating the spread of HIV in Fiji.