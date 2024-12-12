Government eyes global expansion for passport services

Fijians living abroad will no longer have to travel to capital cities for passport services under the Government’s plan to decentralize immigration services.

However, the government’s move to outsource key immigration administrative services has raised concerns over the security of sensitive personal data.

This also includes the financial implications for applicants and the long-term sustainability of the initiative.

The outsourcing arrangement, which the government touts as “cost neutral,” shifts the financial burden onto applicants through a new fee structure, sparking debate over its fairness and potential for exploitation.

Under the proposal, Fijians living abroad will no longer need to travel to distant capitals such as Canberra or Sydney to complete passport biometrics.

Instead, the process will be decentralized, with passport services offered at enrolment centers in major Australian cities, including Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, as well as in Suva, Lautoka, and Labasa,

Applicants will also have the option of receiving their processed passports by mail, eliminating the need for additional travel and accommodation costs.

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka said the initiative was designed to benefit Fijians abroad.

This is particularly for those seeking to reunite with family members.

The new fee structure in Australia will require applicants to pay approximately AUD$144, plus GST, to process their passport applications.

While the government insists that the arrangement will be “cost neutral” for the state, concerns are mounting about the financial impact on Fijians abroad, particularly those in lower-income communities who may struggle with the additional costs.

However, the fee is only one aspect of the controversy.

The government’s plan to outsource administrative tasks to third-party providers raises serious questions about data security. The proposal incorporates biometric authentication, encryption and secured data transmission to protect applicants’ personal information.

Rabuka, however, reassured the public that the Department of Immigration would maintain final approval over passport applications and that third-party providers would be monitored.

The government is also exploring the possibility of expanding the outsourcing initiative to other countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand and Canada if the pilot programs in Australia and Fiji are successful.

As part of the process, the Immigration Department has conducted public consultations on the proposed fee structure, seeking feedback from local and diaspora communities.