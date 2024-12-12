Drop in tourists, business activity in Savusavu

[File Photo]

There has been a slight drop in tourist arrivals and slow down in business activity recorded in Savusavu this year.

This, according to the President of the Savusavu Chamber of Commerce, Avikash Pillay.

He cited a lack of infrastructure as a major challenge in meeting tourism requirements but is hopeful that the Na Vualiku tourism program will urgently address the issue, come 2025.

Pillay said business in Savusavu will thrive if more activities and tourists are visiting the town.

“Tourism is affecting us much. Actually, in previous years in December, the festive season, all of the resorts in Savusavu were fully booked, and it’s looking this year, that most of the resorts in Savusavu are empty”

Pillay said in reality most small businesses in Savusavu are struggling while the government is working on more infrastructure that would support the local economy.

“Right now, it’s slow, not like previous years, and now it’s up to all the farmers who are supporting us throughout the year – dalo farmers, yaqona farmers, and also copra farmers. From that, our town is running – from our local community and the farmers.”

Meanwhile, out of the overall percentage of tourist arrivals in Fiji, only 4 percent visit the Northern Division.

On the upside, the government is working on increasing the numbers under the Na Vualiku Tourism program.