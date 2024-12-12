Fiji Women’s claims titles at Oceania Pacific Cup

The Fiji Women’s Hockey side has concluded their Oceania Pacific Cup campaign on a high after winning both the Pacific Cup and Intercontinental Cup today at the National Hockey Center in Suva.

Fiji managed to hold New Zealand Pasifika to a 2-all draw at fulltime, before defeating the side in the penalty shootout, scoring two goals to none.

Head coach Alison Southey says the win today is the result of the women’s hard work over the past few weeks, who remains unbeaten at the end of the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“They put a lot of hard work into preparations, we had about three months to get them ready, a short time, you know in getting an international team together.”

Fiji’s goals were scored by Akosita Adigoneca, Tessa Harman, Divyankar Kumar and Lala Ravatu.

“But they put in the hard yards and the results speaks for itself”

The side defeated Samoa 6-2 earlier today for the Intercontinental Cup.

The Oceania Pacific Cup tournament concluded today at the National Hockey Center in Suva.