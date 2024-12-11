Police appeal on whereabouts of Tuirabe and Colowaliku

Cathy Tuirabe and Viliame Colowaliku [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police are appealing to members of the public on the whereabouts of Cathy Tuirabe and Viliame Colowaliku.

The two are on bench warrant for the case of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Catherine Tuirabe Vakacegu Bainisavu is also known as Cathy of Lowcost, Votualevu in Nadi.

She is 31-years-old, slim built, and has a fair complexion.

Viliame Colowaliku who is also known as Bill of Raralevu, Nausori.

He is 37-years-old with Brown Complexion and has a tattoo on the neck, which reads “Patience W attitude.”

He also has a tattoo on his left arm, which says “Nacobua” and “Carpedium”.

He is a farmer by profession and is a single father of two.

If anyone has seen or has any information about the two, please contact your nearest Police Station.