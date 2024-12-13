Ratumaikoro set for 2025 Bluewater Boxing Promotion main event

Paulo Ratumaikoro

Paulo Ratumaikoro, the reigning light heavyweight champion from Kubulau, Vanua Levu, is gearing up for his first fight of 2025 under the Bluewater Boxing Promotion banner.

The bout, scheduled for February 22 in Suva, will see Ratumaikoro face off against cruiserweight champion Alivereti Kauyaca in what promises to be a thrilling clash.

Speaking about the upcoming fight, Ratumaikoro expressed both excitement and determination.

“This will be my first program for next year, and I’m so excited. My opponent is a strong fighter; he’s the cruiserweight champion of Fiji and has a lot of experience, even fighting overseas.”

Acknowledging the challenge ahead, Ratumaikoro is aware of Kauyaca’s resilience.

The first of four Bluewater Boxing Promotion program promises a night of high-stakes action, with this fight taking center stage as one of the key highlights of the event.