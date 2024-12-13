Hot start for Drua at 10s tournament

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

The Sun Bell Drua 10s tournament kicked off in style at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, delivering a thrilling start to the competition.

The first round of matches showcased strong performances from several teams, particularly the Fijian Drua sides.

In Pool A, the Fijian Drua Blue team secured a commanding 19-0 victory over Yasawa Rugby, demonstrating their dominance on the field.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadroga Rugby also impressed with a hard-fought 12-5 win over Lautoka Rugby, showcasing their defensive strength and attacking prowess.

Pool B saw equally dominant displays, with Fijian Drua Green overpowering Malolo Rugby in a one-sided contest that ended 19-0.

Ba Rugby also started their campaign on a high note, defeating Nadi Rugby 17-0, proving their determination to make an impact in the tournament.

The one-day tournament will conclude this afternoon with the final to be played at 3.01 pm.