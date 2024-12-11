Golden Globes 2025

The nominees for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards included some former child superstars, along with some surprises.

Actors Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the 2025 slate of nominees which was led by the musical “Emilia Pérez” with 10 nominations.

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, former child stars of Nickelodeon and Disney respectively, both scored nods – Grande for “Wicked” and Gomez for both the film “Emilia Pérez” and her Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.”

The surprises included Pamela Anderson’s nomination for the best actress in a drama category for her performance in “The Last Showgirl.” In recent years, fans have been vocal in their desire to see Anderson receive more respect for her acting career amid complaints that she’s been objectified and overlooked earlier in her career.

Another was the nomination of Jamie Foxx in the best performance in a stand-up category for his special “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was,” which debuts on Netflix on Tuesday.

Foxx faces competition in the category from Nikki Glaser, who will host the Golden Globes ceremony.

Hollywood veteran Viola Davis and three-time Golden Globe winner Ted Danson will be the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place on January 5 and air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.