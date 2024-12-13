FRCS revenue collection surges to $1.169 billion

[File Photo]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has reported a net revenue collection totaling $1.169b at the end of the first four months of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The FRCS says this revenue exceeded forecast by $105.0m or 9.9 percent, reflecting an increase of $178.0m compared to last year.

It says the positive outcomes stem from the consistent monthly performances.

In August, collections stood at $291.9m, exceeding the forecast by $53.5m (22.5%). The strong performance set a positive tone for the months that followed.

September continued this trend with net revenue of $290.9m, surpassing the monthly forecast by $8.6m (3.1%).

In October, revenue collection surged to $300.0m, representing a significant positive variance of $24.0m (8.7%) against the forecast.

In November, net revenue collection was $286.5 million, surpassing forecasts by $18.9m (7.1%). All major tax types including the Value Added Tax (VAT), Income Tax and Trade & Customs taxes have performed extremely well.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh credited the positive cumulative collections to robust performances across the key sectors of the economy and FRCS compliance initiatives.

Singh says the strong performance observed over the past four months signals widespread commercial activity across all sectors. The growth in the services sector, particularly driven by increased activity in tourism, has played a significant role.

Increased income tax payments resulting from improved business turnover and profitability, along with a substantial increase in VAT collections spurred by rising consumer demand, have also been pivotal, said Mr. Singh.

Mr. Singh added that the ongoing strong revenue performance is also a result of improved compliance activities such as the VAT Compliance Drive and the positive contributions of the intense awareness and education programs along with the set-up of the new Post Assessment Singh is optimistic that revenue projections for December 2024 and the other months will continue a similar trajectory.