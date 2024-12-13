Kadavu islanders benefit from improved health facilities

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

A number of infrastructure developments have been completed at the Vunisea Hospital in Kadavu, which have positively impacted many people on the island.

Acting Senior Medical Officer Dr. Krishan Prasad says the flooring at the health center has been renovated to address safety concerns.

He explains that the flooring had been deteriorating, with instances where staff members had fallen through the floor and sustained injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Prasad also highlights that the mortuary at the Kadavu Hospital is nearing completion, after being non-operational for nearly four years.

He adds that multiple assessments were conducted, and the electrical system has been upgraded.

Dr. Prasad emphasizes that another significant achievement is the renovation of the operating theatre. He states that the roof has been replaced due to leaks that had been affecting surgeries.

Since the upgrade, the hospital has conducted 76 operations in just five days.

Additionally, two 10,000-litre water tanks have been installed as backup support at Vunisea Hospital.

Dr. Prasad adds that, with these upgrades, more patients are now choosing to receive treatment on the island rather than traveling to Suva, thus saving money.

Vunisea Hospital is a 25-bed facility, which includes four maternity beds, two pediatric beds, and two emergency beds. The remainder of the facility consists of ward beds for both male and female patients.

Dr. Prasad says that, on average, they expect outpatient visits to range from 100 to 130 per week, with inpatient admissions ranging from five to 10.

The health centres on the island are also undergoing upgrades.

At Daviqele, both the Health Centre and the doctors’ quarters have been renovated.

A new water tank and standpipes have also been installed at this Health Centre.

Dr. Prasad says there are plans to develop the Soso Nursing Station into a health centre and renovate the medical officers’ quarters.

In Naulotu, repairs on the nursing quarters are currently in progress, along with the installation of new water tanks.