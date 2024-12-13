Retirement planning takes center stage

The Fiji National Provident Fund is hosting its Retirement Expo in Nadi, focusing on financial security and helping Fijians plan for the future.

The event, held at the FNPF Centre, began yesterday and runs until tomorrow.

FNPF Member Education Advocacy Officer Apisalome Tamudu said such events provide a platform for people to learn about various services and make better financial choices for their future.

“We are hoping that these events, these retirement expos would get the people in so that they could be financially literate in how they go about their finances and also engage with other services – not only FNPF – also other financial institutions which are available during this Expo.”

The expo brings together over 15 key institutions, including financial, educational, governmental, and consumer-focused organizations to showcase their services and raise public awareness about informed financial decision-making.

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FNPF has resumed these expos, urging attendees to take advantage of the valuable insights and resources on offer.

This is FNPF’s second post-pandemic expo, following one held in Suva last month.

The final expo is scheduled to take place in the Northern Division soon.