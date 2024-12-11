8,000 deaths linked to poor diets

[Source: VPH]

A comprehensive study carried out on health and climate change impact reveals that health crisis in Fiji is compounded by the growing impact of climate change.

The 2024 Lancet Countdown Report on health and climate change reveals that nearly 8,000 deaths between 2019 and 2021 were linked to poor diets.

The report highlights how the overconsumption of red and processed meats, combined with insufficient intake of fresh fruits, vegetables, and nuts, is significantly contributing to preventable deaths in the country.

The report advocates for a shift towards healthier, plant-based diets to reduce both agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and improve public health.

The study also found that climate change is increasing exposure to heat stress, which threatens the ability of individuals to engage in outdoor physical activity, further exacerbating the health risks of poor dietary habits.

From 2019 to 2023, individuals were exposed to over 1,500 hours per year of moderate to high risk of heat stress during light outdoor activities like walking, and over 1,600 hours during more moderate activities like running.

This marks a 45% and 41% increase compared to 1991 2000.

The report also states that Fiji’s vulnerability to climate change is further exacerbated by the increase in extreme weather events, such as floods and cyclones, which have caused millions in damages over the past few years.

As the climate crisis continues to unfold, the report makes it clear that urgent action is needed on multiple fronts: reducing emissions, adapting to the health impacts of a changing climate, and transforming diets to protect both the environment and public health.