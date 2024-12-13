Mobo Awards founder Kanya King reveals cancer diagnosis

[Source: BBC]

Mobo Awards founder Kanya King announced she has been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer.

Kanya launched the Mobos in 1996 to celebrate black talent across the entertainment industry including film, music and TV.

The annual awards ceremony has become a major event, with February’s party due to be held in Newcastle.

Kanya said finding out she had cancer “was something I never saw coming and I am still processing this unexpected reality.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Mobos says Kanya’s “set her sights” on being at the next awards “to celebrate the achievements of our community”.

The post, which was also shared on Kanya’s profile, said her diagnosis was “a reminder to all of us to be the CEO of our health”.

In a separate statement, the organisation said it “remains in capable hands” with Kanya’s “guidance and unwavering support” while she focuses on her health.

Since the post was shared, Kanya’s had hundreds of messages of support from well-known names including DJ Target, Remel London and Alexandra Burke.

Singer Marvin Humes, who has presented the Mobo Awards, said he’s “sending love and strength” for Kanya’s recovery.