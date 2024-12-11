Ketamine misuse on the rise

[Source: UBCON]

While Fiji continues to struggle with marijuana and methamphetamine abuse, a disturbing rise in ketamine misuse is emerging, especially among vulnerable groups.

Drug-Free World Fiji founder Kalesi Volatabu has raised the alarm, sharing alarming accounts gathered during her outreach in local communities and informal settlements.

Volatabu says they have uncovered horrifying incidents where young girls were preyed upon and injected with ketamine without their knowledge.

Article continues after advertisement

She is stressing on the urgency to addressing these unwanted trends, noting the dire consequences for individuals and families.

“What stories that we’ve heard is young girls in one of the settlements, informal settlements, they were injected, but it wasn’t meth they were injected with. They were actually injected with ketamine. So they wake up three or four days later, they don’t even know where they’re at, how they got there. This is how dangerous this is. And it’s so great that when we go into the community, this is what people tell us.”

Volatabu is urging communities to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing the drug crisis.

“We’re talking about the harder drugs. What are the harder drugs? Heroin, which we’ve had decades and decades of it here in country. Crystal meth, you know, the inhalants, the glue. We’ve had ecstasy, LSD, ketamine, fentanyl, synthetic drugs. All these hard drugs are here in this country. So, you know, your life is precious, think long and hard before you do anything.”

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor Jemesa Tudravu has issued a stern warning against the abuse of ketamine, highlighting its potential for severe harm.

“We are discouraging people from firstly accessing this and using this without medical supervision or medical support because it has consequences , bad consequences if they are used without medical support.”

This emerging trend serves as a wake-up call for families, communities, and authorities to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing Fiji’s drug crisis.