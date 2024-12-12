PSC hosts PS on HIV/AIDS response

PSC Chairman Luke Rokovada

Permanent secretaries were informed by New Zealand Public Service Commission Policy Director Callum Butler on their focus on decentralisation and efforts to address HIV and AIDS during a webinar organised by Fiji’s PSC.

PSC chairperson Luke Rokovada emphasized that both challenges required strong and innovative leadership to drive effective solutions.

He said it was essential to foster open discussion, generate new ideas, and provide training to address the pressing issues.

Policy Director of the New Zealand PSC Callum Butler, shared how New Zealand has become a global leader in New Public Management, advancing faster and further than many other nations.

Bulter said that decentralization seeks to balance autonomy with alignment, offering public service leaders’ greater opportunities to innovate.

The PSC chair noted that New Zealand is often cited as a model for New Public Management, though its approach has evolved differently from other countries.

They also discussed New Zealand’s National HIV Action Plan 2023–2030, where Butler shared insights into the key outcomes that have proven effective in the past and how they were preparing for anticipated future developments.