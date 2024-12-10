Ali criticizes permit process for Human Rights Day march

Chair of the NGO Coalition for Human Rights, Shamima Ali, today expressed disappointment over the process of obtaining permits for the International Human Rights Day march.

Speaking to over 400 activists who marched through the streets of Suva, Ali said it felt increasingly difficult to secure permits for such events.

She revealed that the permit for today’s march was granted only after the intervention of Minister Lynda Tabuya. Ali added that authorities had initially restricted the number of participants allowed to march, prompting her to raise concerns with the Minister.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali urged people to continue exercising their rights and holding those in power accountable when their rights are violated.

Minister Tabuya, while assuring her commitment to upholding human rights, emphasized that addressing human rights violations requires a whole-of-society approach.