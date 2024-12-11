Diddy, Jay-Z friendship tested

The chorus to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ song “Do You Like It… Do You Want It,” which also features Jay-Z, asks a now eerily prophetic question: “Wanna know what it’s like to be me?”

At the time, perhaps no one knew what it was like to be Combs better than Jay-Z, who was born Shawn Carter. Both rappers, producers and businessmen, they topped charts and commanded respect in the recording booth and the boardroom in equal measure.

But there was, seemingly, no rivalry.

Back in 2009, Combs was asked by a reporter if he remembered a photo showing him in conversation with Carter. Combs explained the moment had been captured at his birthday party. Jay-Z had flown in specifically to attend, even though he had limited time, Combs recalled.

Years later, as Combs sits in federal detention awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, Carter is loath to be connected to him, though a lawsuit is doing exactly that.

A woman, who in October filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by Combs in 2000, amended her suit on Sunday to include allegations that she was also assaulted by Carter. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, was 13 at the time of the alleged assault at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

In a statement to CNN, Carter called the allegations “so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!”

On Monday, Carter filed a motion to ask the court to either dismiss her claim or rule that Doe has to reveal her identity.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied all wrongdoing in roughly 30 civil lawsuits that have been filed against him. Several of those lawsuits include allegations from accusers who have chosen to file under pseudonyms.

In recent months, two federal judges rejected efforts by two of Combs’ female accusers to anonymously bring sexual assault lawsuits against him in rulings that highlighted the challenge of using pseudonyms.

With this week’s legal development, Combs and Carter’s parallel career paths are gaining renewed attention.