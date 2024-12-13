Human Rights Commission lauds ferris wheel ban

Pravesh Sharma (left)

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission says it lauds Government’s decision to ban the use of Ferris wheels as a form of public entertainment.

In a statement commission chairperson Pravesh Sharma says the onus is now on the State to conduct thorough investigations following a series of accidents across Fiji, which tragically claimed one life and left others injured.

“It is critical that all stakeholders including the Government prioritizes public safety and holds entertainment providers to the highest standards of accountability,” he said.

“The relevant bodies should conduct thorough investigations and implement robust safety measures across all entertainment activities in the country.

“Public safety must remain paramount to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.”

Sharma says the commission stands in solidarity with the victims and the affected families of ferries-wheel accidents and is urging the relevant authorities to disclose the outcome of the investigations into the death of a young woman in the tragic Ferris-wheel accident in 2023.

He says those responsible for the accident should be held accountable; and the affected families should be compensated.