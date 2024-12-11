PM urges Police to build trust and reflect on progress

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Police, Sitiveni Rabuka has reiterated the important role of law enforcement in maintaining peace and security in the country.

While visiting senior police officials in the Western Division Rabuka acknowledged the challenging role of the police in ensuring safety and maintaining law and order.

He adds that officers must continue to serve with integrity and impartiality.

Rabuka adds that people should have a natural affinity for abiding by the law, and when people are at peace, they will not challenge the law.

The PM also urged the officers to reflect on their journey, identify areas for further improvement and strive for progress.



He highlighted the importance of building trust through transparent and community-focused policing.



