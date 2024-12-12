Zimbabwe secure last-ball win over Afghanistan in T20

[Source: Deccan Herald]

Zimbabwe secured victory off the last ball as they beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the first of their three-match Twenty20 series at the Harare Sports Club.

Tashinga Musekiwa scored the 11 runs needed off the last over for home success as Zimbabwe reached their target of 145 with six wickets down.

A 75-run partnership between Brian Bennett, who scored 49, and Dion Myers, who contributed 32, laid the foundation for the home win.

Afghanistan, who won the toss and chose to bat, scored 144-6 after Karim Janat and Mohammed Nabi put together a 79-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Janat was 54 not out and Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava took 3-28 in his four overs.

The second match of the series is in Harare on Friday.