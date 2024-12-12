Newworld opens new branch at Nadi Plaza

Newworld yesterday celebrated a significant milestone with the grand opening of its long-awaited branch at Nadi Plaza.

The cooperation between Newworld and the Nadi Plaza developers dates back several years, with both sides recognizing the site’s potential as a great spot for both the community and the supermarket.

Newworld’s Chief Operating Officer, Peter Royce, stated while the development experienced substantial delays due to the problems of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at Newworld is overjoyed with the end outcome.

Article continues after advertisement

Newworld’s objective has always been to improve the lives of locals by giving access to high-quality products at reasonable costs.

“This combination is exactly what the people are looking for, and we’re confident that this store will meet the diverse needs of both the local community and international shoppers.”

With the Nadi Plaza location, Newworld aims to expand its reach and serve the growing population in the area.

“We believe in offering a blend of both basic and aspirational products,” Royce explained.

The store has a modern design, and the high standards maintained at Nadi Plaza show Newworld’s dedication to providing an exceptional shopping experience.

The Nadi Plaza store employs 69 team members, with a mix of staff from existing Newworld outlets and new hires.

“We are thrilled with the enthusiasm and hard work demonstrated by our team members, even before the store’s opening,” said Royce.

He adds their dedication is truly commendable, and the company is proud to have them on board.

Newworld continues to seek to fill 30 more roles, which will provide further chances for the local workers.

Operating seven days a week, the branch will trade from 7am to 9pm, with hours subject to change based on demand.

With the opening of this new supermarket, Newworld intends to strengthen its commitment to offering great service and products to the people of Nadi and the surrounding areas.