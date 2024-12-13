Comic Duncan Norvelle, famed for 'chase me' catchphrase, dies

[Source: BBC]

Comedian Duncan Norvelle, known for his trademark “Chase me” catchphrase, has died at the age of 66, his agent has said.

His management team paid tribute in a statement, saying: “Duncan was a comedy genius and British icon ahead of his time who loved showbusiness.”

A familiar face on British TV in the 1980s, Leicestershire-born Norvelle appeared on various TV shows including Surprise Surprise, Wogan and the Keith Harris Show.

Norvelle’s partner, Lynn Trevallion, said he was “probably the last of the legends of true variety comedy”, adding that he was also a “private person” who enjoyed gardening, cricket, golf, and snooker.