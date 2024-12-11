Government to strengthen price monitoring

[File Photo]

Government has responded swiftly to concerns raised about the alarming hike in prices of critical items during emergencies and special events.

Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica addressed the soaring cost of ghee, candles and batteries during Diwali and the cyclone season by slapping controls.

In response to concerns raised by Independent parliamentarian Premila Kumar who spoke on the increase in ghee price from $18 to $32, Kamikamica confirmed that the government has placed ghee under price control due to questionable pricing practices by businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister also assured that other items including candles and batteries will undergo further scrutiny as price surges during crises are becoming a recurring problem.

Kamikamica said the government was committed to ensuring businesses do not take advantage of people’s misfortunes for profit.

He explained that the government works closely with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission to address market imbalances, with recent examples including monitoring the impact of the VAT increase on retail prices.

The FCCC has also been active in investigating the quality and pricing of goods in supermarkets, particularly the prevalence of substandard products.

The government has received regular reports from the FCCC on market behavior and any unfair price manipulation is addressed.

Kamikamica also highlighted efforts by the National Food Safety Taskforce which is working to improve food safety and quality standards across the country.

He also pointed out the work between the FCCC, the Consumer Council and authorities to protect consumers from subpar products.

He further indicated that the government plans to introduce legislative changes to strengthen consumer protection and ensure fair market competition.