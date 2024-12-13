Aspen Medical refutes union’s claims

Aspen Medical has refuted claims by the Construction Energy, Timber Workers’ Union of Fiji that its members will not receive public holiday pay and overtime payments.

Aspen Medical also dismissed claims there has been no dialogue between both organisations.

In a statement, it says that in late September, concerns emerged as a result of overwhelming overtime costs at the Ba Hospital.

It says the management promptly initiated an investigation to address specific irregularities and the concerned team members were informed about internal verification processes.

Aspen Medical says payments were made once the necessary verifications were done, and any remaining overtime payments will be included in this week’s payroll.

Aspen Medical says it has been liaising with CETWUF on various matters.

It says in October 2024, CETWUF was asked to share workplace concerns reported by members.

CETWUF subsequently raised issues regarding delayed overtime and public holiday payments, which the hospital says it is already addressing.

Last week, Aspen Medical’s Culture and Performance team, who manages all human resources matters at both Ba and Lautoka Hospitals, convened meetings with all non-clinical employees to address queries on employment matters and their concerns on recent demonstrations by CETWUF members within the Hospital’s premises.

It says the meetings aimed to address worker concerns, not negotiate terms and conditions.

The hospital says as they were not union matters, a union representative’s presence was unnecessary per Employment Regulations.

Aspen Medical is seeking from relevant stakeholders the interpretation of certain provisions in their contract with the government.

This is concerning workers that transitioned from the government following Aspen Medical’s operational takeover of the two hospitals.

The company says once it receives the clarifications, they will engage further with the unions, including CETWUF.

Aspen Medical’s Executive Director Culture and Performance Edwin Aisake says CETWUF has been informed about this pending clarification on seven occasions.