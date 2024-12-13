Government ICT Awareness Workshop

A workshop that highlighted the critical role information and communications technology (ICT) plays in advancing and enhancing digital service delivery was convened by the Trade, Cooperatives, Micro Small Medium Enterprises, and Communications Ministry.

The awareness session brought together key stakeholders and leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of ICT.

Acting Director of ICT, Ponijese Bainimoli, expressed optimism about the gathering, noting its significance as the first major ICT-focused meeting since 2020.

Bainimoli says that the session provided a platform for in-depth discussions on the current state of ICT within the government and the collaborative efforts required for future advancements.

The key topics discussed were the existing government network setup, future ministry plans for collaboration, and their vision for the future.

Bainimoli says the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to continued dialogue and progress in developing ICT programs.

He says the initiatives aim to ensure the delivery of secure, reliable, and innovative digital services to citizens while promoting transparency and efficiency in government operations.