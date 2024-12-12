2030, 2034 FIFA World cup hosts confirmed

[Source: Extratime.com]

The FIFA World Cup is set to mark significant milestones in its storied history. Morocco, Portugal, and Spain have been officially appointed as co-hosts of the 2030 tournament. Special centenary celebration matches will also be held in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

In another historic decision, Saudi Arabia has been selected to host the FIFA World Cup 2034.

These appointments were made during an Extraordinary FIFA Congress, where all 211 FIFA Member Associations convened virtually.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the decisions as a powerful symbol of global unity, emphasizing football’s role as a unifying force in a divided world.

“In today’s divided world, agreeing on something like that is an incredible message of unity and positivity. The FIFA World Cup is a unique catalyst for positive social change and unity because these tournaments are designed to unite, not divide.”

The 2030 tournament will celebrate 100 years since the first FIFA World Cup, with matches in South America paying homage to the competition’s origins.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s appointment for 2034 signals an opportunity for the tournament to engage a new audience in the Middle East.

In addition, the FIFA Congress approved the budgetary principles for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, with all revenues reinvested into club football development worldwide.