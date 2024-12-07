National airline links Fiji to Texas

Fiji Airways has introduced a direct flight linking Nadi, Fiji, with Dallas Fort Worth, Texas for the first time.

This marks a historic achievement for the airline.

This 13-hour route, the airline’s longest route to date, strengthens Fiji’s global connectivity and boosts its presence in North America.

The new service will operate three times a week, using the Airbus A350-900 XWB, a state-of-the-art aircraft offering comfort and luxury for passengers.

The route is expected to bring up to 1,000 visitors to Fiji weekly, providing a boost to Fiji’s tourism industry and promoting business ties with the United States.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, ranked as the second most connected airport globally, offers access to over 250 destinations.

This makes it a strategic hub for Fiji Airways, which now operates five direct routes to North America, including services from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu and Vancouver.

The inaugural flight landed at Dallas Fort Worth yesterday and was greeted with a ceremonial water cannon salute.

The return journey from Texas to Fiji is poised to deliver seamless onward connections for travelers to Australia and New Zealand.

This new service points to Fiji Airways’ ambition to expand its international reach.

With 26 direct routes now in its portfolio, the airline plans to launch its 27th destination; Cairns, Australia in April 2025.

Upcoming developments, including full membership in the Oneworld alliance in March 2025 and integration into the American Airlines AAdvantage loyalty program is expected to enhance travel benefits and connectivity for customers.

In celebration of the Dallas route, Fiji Airways has introduced special economy return fares starting at $1,999 for a limited time.

This aims to attract travelers to experience the landmark connection.