FNPF migration withdrawals increase

Increased migration for education and work is impacting on the Fiji National Provident Fund, with 2,000 members making migration withdrawals so far this year, compared to less than1500 in 2023.

In its 2024 annual report, the FNPF said withdrawals have increased from $40 million to $83 million in 2023, and $73 million in 2024.

Chief executive officer Viliame Vodonaivalu said major trend changes in emigration and labour regulations in Australia and New Zealand have presented new challenges with high labour mobility and migration as Fijians pursued opportunities abroad for an improved quality of life.

The report adds that members are using temporary work or student visas to apply for permanent residency, resulting in increased education withdrawals.



Viliame Vodonaivalu

Overseas education withdrawals have surged from $8.3 million in 2023 to $11.3 million in 2024 compared to four million dollars or less in prior years.

Vodonaivalu said increasing labour migration from Fiji, not only affects withdrawals but also contributions to the fund.

In response to the shifts, the fund is actively pursuing agreements with jurisdictions like Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Island nations to allow Fijians abroad to continue contributing to their retirement savings with FNPF.