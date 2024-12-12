Former RFMF employees charged with abuse of office

Ledua Biuvuli Matai in court this afternoon

Two former employees of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly obtaining over $467,000 and abetting the offense.

Former principal accounts officer Ledua Biuvuli Matai is charged with a count of abuse of office for gain.

It is alleged that the incident happened between November 2019 and June 2022.

It is alleged that Matai failed to declare his personal interest in a business named Ink Escape Supplies before adding the said business as an RFMF vendor and facilitating payments amounting to over $467,616 to Ink Escape Supplies from the RFMF, which was prejudicial to the rights of the RFMF.



Taucilagi Duri in court today

On the second count, Taucilagi Duri is charged with one count of aiding and abetting abuse of office.

It is alleged that Duri aided and abetted Matai to commit the offence.

The two have been remanded in custody until tomorrow as they failed to sureties in court today.

The matter will be called again tomorrow.