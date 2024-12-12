Wycliffe urges global investments in renewable projects

International Solar Alliance Chief Operating Officer, Joshua Wycliffe

International Solar Alliance Chief Operating Officer Joshua Wycliffe highlighted the significant challenges small island nations face in securing the financial and technical resources needed for a sustainable energy future.

The former permanent secretary for the Environment is calling for increased international support to help countries like Fiji transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Speaking about his experiences working with various countries including Fiji, Wycliffe, who is now based in India, highlighted Fiji’s commitment to renewable energy but acknowledged the country’s financial constraints.

To address the challenges, Wycliffe stressed the importance of advocacy and tangible demonstration projects.

“so advocacy helps. What we do is we do demonstration projects, like the one in PRB, and being able to showcase that through media so that investors, international investors get to see it, development banks get to see it.”

Wycliffe adds they aim to bridge the financial gaps and ensure that small island nations can access the resources they need to combat climate change and embrace a sustainable future.

The International Solar Alliance is an alliance of more than 120 signatory countries including Fiji with the primary objective to work for the efficient consumption of solar energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuel.