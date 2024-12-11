National record for Young

[Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

Fijian swimmer David Tolu Young set a new national record in the men’s 50m butterfly, clocking a time of 23.11 seconds at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last night.

The 19-year-old also won heat four of the race, improving his previous time by 1.36 seconds.

This achievement places him 33rd in the world rankings, marking an excellent start to the competition.

Also representing Fiji in the championship is his cousin, Hansel McCaig.



