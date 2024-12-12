Drua set for Kadavu experience next week

The Fijian Drua will embark on an exciting journey next week where they’ll experience something for the first time as a group.

Our Flying Fijians spent a week in Welagi village, Taveuni last year ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France and the Drua will follow a similar path but in a different part of the country.

Yesterday the Drua had their media content day before their family day and Sun Bell Drua 10s tomorrow.

Head Coach Glen Jackson says they’ll be in Kadavu next week which should be an exciting time experience.

“We go this week to prepare for some rugby stuff and then next week we go to Kadavu, we’re extremely excited we know Master Naca has done a lot of work there, he’s from there, a lot of our boys have roots in Kadavu so getting over there should be great for the community.”

Jackson also says that the Development players will be given the opportunity to be in the 10s.

He adds Inia Tabuavou, Peni Matawalu and Simione Kuruvoli will also be featuring in the 10s tournament.

Two Drua sides have been named for the 10s at Prince Charles Park in Nadi tomorrow.

Admission to the tournament is free.