CWMH facing water supply shortage

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital is facing water supply issues due to low water pressure in the Water Authority of Fiji’s supply line.

This problem has been caused by high turbidity in the WAF’s water intake, which is reducing the flow of water to the hospital.

To manage the situation, CWMH is relying on its backup water reserves.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF is also assisting by delivering water to replenish these reserves. Bottled water is being provided to patients and staff in areas affected by the shortage.

Visitors to the hospital are advised to bring their own drinking water if they have appointments or plan to visit loved ones.

The hospital and WAF teams are working together to arrange water trucks to refill the hospital’s backup water tanks as needed.