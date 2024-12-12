Ferris wheels banned until further notice

The Employment Ministry’s National Occupational Health and Safety Service today slapped a ban on the operation of all ferris wheel rides until further notice.

And Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says a thorough investigation is being conducted to ascertain the cause of the issue.

The prohibition notice was put in place in the wake of the 12-seater Ferris wheel incident at the Wairiki Sevens tournament in Taveuni on Wednesday.

Patrons had to be assisted to disembark after the amusement ride developed mechanical issues, resulting in it spinning to and fro.

However, FBC News was provided footage which showed panicked riders, jumping from the ferris wheel as it came to a rest after spinning uncontrollably.

Singh says the amusement ride was inspected by the NOHSS Inspectorate over the weekend and underwent the relevant examination and tests to make sure that its components were in proper working condition.

The certificate to operate was issued on Monday.

Singh says ministry is in the preliminary stages of the investigations as the inspectors are still at the Wairiki grounds to ascertain the actual cause of this unfortunate incident.

The NOHSS Team will provide the full investigation report once the exercise is completed, and the ministry will release an update on the outcome.

In response to queries from FBC News, Singh said the report on the fatal incident at Showcase last year was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in December last year.