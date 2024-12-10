Large amount of contrabands confiscated

[Source: Fiji Correction Services / Facebook]

A plastic bag containing touch screen mobile devices, marijuana, mobile phone batteries, suki and white powder were confiscated during a routine sweep search at Naboro prison today.

The Fiji Correction Services confirms the contraband was dropped off by unknown individuals in the prison compound.

FCS says the influx of drugs has forced them to review their security protocols and one of the areas covered involves concealing contrabands with goods brought in during visitation.

Article continues after advertisement

As a result of this review, FCS has decided to suspend the consumption of cooked food brought in by families and relatives of prisoners during this festive season.

FCS says it is committed to providing humane treatment to offenders, but the propagating of illegal activity such as drug smuggling and infiltration of contraband is counterproductive to their rehabilitation efforts.

[Source: Fiji Correction Services / Facebook]

[Source: Fiji Correction Services / Facebook]

[Source: Fiji Correction Services / Facebook]